Sustained empowerment programmes panacea for poverty – Lawmaker

Aug 24, 2017

Oyintiloye said this at an empowerment programme he organised for farmers, artisans, widows  and the elderly on Thursday at Ilare-Ijesa, Obokun East Local Council Development Area.

The lawmaker said if politicians, non-governmental organisations as well as government at all levels could make empowerment of people in  rural communities a  priority, poverty would be minimal.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, said that no level of  support was too little in  empowering  vulnerable persons in  rural communities.

He also  said  contributing positively to the development of his immediate constituency was his priority.

“No matter the economic challenges, I will continue to strive to give back to the people who have reposed their confidence in me  and elected me as their representative,’’ he said.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun)  said the empowerment programme was in line with Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s  commitment to  developing  the agriculture sector  as well as improving the living standard of the people.

While commending the electorate for their support, Oyintiloye said he would continue to make himself available at all times.

Newsmen report that more than 158 farmers were given farm inputs such as cutlasses, sprayers and  herbicides.

Newsmen also report that more than 62 widows as well as 93  elderly persons  were given  money and clothing  while 358 artisans were empowered with  working tools.

In his remarks, the APC  Chairman in Obokun East LCDA, Mr Ismaila Kehinde, commended the lawmaker for his  gesture to his  constituents.

The former Secretary of Obokun Local Government, Mr Gbola Oguntoye, also urged the lawmaker to continue  his  good  initiatives.

The Owalare of Ilare-Ijesa, Oba Emmanuel Otebolaku, said the empowerment tools would go a long way in alleviating  poverty.

NAN

