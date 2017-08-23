Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Taylor Swift Announces New Album—Reputation – E! Online

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


E! Online

Taylor Swift Announces New Album—Reputation
E! Online
After plenty of teasing and quite a bit of waiting,Taylor Swift has finally given fans the gift they've been wanting for three years…That's right, ladies, gents and Swifties all around the world, #TS6 is here! The singer released on Wednesday details
Here's hoping Taylor Swift gives us a glimpse of the 27-year-old woman she really isMashable
Taylor Swift Just Announced When Her New Music Is ComingTIME
Everything we know about Taylor Swift's new album 'Reputation' and first singleUSA TODAY
Daily Mail –Us Weekly
all 224 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.