TECNO Spark Unboxing and First Impression Review

The TECNO Spark and the Spark Plus new series were unveiled at a glamorous party in Victoria Island Lagos, to the admiration of many attendees-which are mostly students. This makes a lot of sense as TECNO new Spark series are said to be targeted at the youth population. The TECNO Spark series comes in three variants-the Spark with 1GB of RAM and 2GB of RAM and there is the Spark Plus with 6.0-inch screen and 2GB of RAM. One thing that caught our attention is the appealing design the spark series have, TECNO didn’t sacrifice on this part a bit.

Join us as we unboxing the TECNO Spark in full glory.

The TECNO Spark phone is housed in an orange rectangular box. The name of the phone and the brand name is written on the box as well.

Quick Specs of the TECNO Spark

Display: 5.5-inch HD (IPS)

Processor: 1.3GHz Quad-core (MT6580)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat / HiOS

Storage: 2GB RAM / 16GB Storage / External storage up to 128GB

Camera: 13MP rear Camera with Dual-flash / 5MP front Camera with Mix flash

Network: 2G, 3G

Fingerprint Sensor: Yes (Rear)

Battery: 3000mAh with Fast Charging

The box is protected with cellophane nylon to prevent the entrance of moisture.

There is a quality Assurance seal at the left side of the box-telling you not to accept the package if it’s broken. Well, you may have to look out for this seal when making a buying decision

Upon Opening the box, you are greeted with the usual accessories that come with devices these days. It is a fully accessorized package to be honest. A unit of power cable, USB cable, transparent back cover, user guide and pair of earphones.

A unit of power cable

USB cable

Lovely transparent case

User guide

Pair of earphones

The Spark phone

Some literature is included –warranty card, Boom play music and user manual

You also get a free transparent back case as part of the accessories on the box.

The USB cable

Wall adapter charger

The TECNO Spark phone with some specifications written on the screen protector-The one that strikes our attention is the Mix Flash-We will talk more on this during the full review.

Peeling off the seal on the phone

There is also a thick cellophane nylon at the back of the phone, you have to remove this well.

At the right side of the phone, you will find the volume controller and the power button. You will have to open the plastic cover at the back to access the MicroSdcard and the SIM slot (Micro SIM + Micro SIM). The device comes with 16GB of internal storage and you can expand to 32GB via the MicroSdcard slot.

The charging port is located at the bottom of the TECNO Spark phone. This is where you will connect the USB cable during charging or when you are about to transfer a file from the phone to your computer

The 3.5mm audio jack-where you plug in the headset

TECNO Spark comes with 13-megapixel at the back with dual LED flashlight. Beneath the camera is the fingerprint scanner that functions as the camera button to take pictures, receive calls and helps to secure the phone against unauthorized access.

The three-circular dots are the speakers grills-meaning the speaker is located at the back of the phone.

We love that the Spark phone menu button is not onscreen-you also have the exit button and the multitask buttons flanked in-between the menu button.

At the top of the screen, are the front flash, the 5-megapixle camera and the microphone.

TECNO Spark first impression

TECNO nail the design of the Spark phone, the plastic back cover is sleek and fits well with the device. It doesn’t look cheap at all. There is a beautiful transparent pouch that accompany the phone, the 13-megapixel back camera, 3000Mah battery, stock Android 7.0 Nougat with HiOS launcher are some of the features we love and will go a long in making a buying decision. Especially, for the price is retailing for. You can get the TECNO Spark for N32, 800 in 3C Hub and other retail outlets in Nigeria.

This is the unboxing of the TECNO Spark device. Let’s know in the comments what you’d like us to cover in the full review. Keep sparkling.

The post TECNO Spark Unboxing and First Impression Review appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

