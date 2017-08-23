Ten Nigerian startups jostle for Seedstars’ $500,000 funding
Ten Nigerian startups will on Friday, 25 August, 2017 show why they should be selected to represent the country at a global contest for $500,000 in equity investment, as well as other prizes. The local pitch contest is being brought to Lagos, Nigeria by Seedstars World which is also behind other contest taking place across…
The post Ten Nigerian startups jostle for Seedstars’ $500,000 funding appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
