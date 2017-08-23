Tension In Madonna University Okija In Anambra State As Some Students Loose Over 200k After A Man They Gave ATM

There is panic among some students of Madonna university after a man identified as Festus allegedly disappeared with the ATM cards and made illegal withdrawals.

According to the story on social media, some students gave Festus their ATM cards and pins to make withdrawals but he disappeared with the cards and since then, the students have been getting debit alerts.

Madonna University which is owned by Rev. Fr. Edeh does not have working ATMs which makes the students give out their ATM cards to people to help them withdraw from outside as they can’t leave the school without proper permission.

The post Tension In Madonna University Okija In Anambra State As Some Students Loose Over 200k After A Man They Gave ATM appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

