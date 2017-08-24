Pages Navigation Menu

“Thank you for standing by me…” – Solidstar appreciates Girlfriend with lovely message as Son celebrates Birthday today

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Nigerian musician Joshua Iniyezo popularly known as Solidstar is celebrating his son Joshua Jr. today as he adds another year. The singer shared photos of the boy on his Instagram page and wrote: Happy birthday to my main Man Josh Junior Iniyezo, the one that always put a smile on my face, Grow in good […]

