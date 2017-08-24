The Day-By-Day Account Of That Missing Cape Town Teen Is Frightening

Bordering the northern edge of Cape Town International airport is Bishop Lavis, the area close to where Anchen Muller was found by police on Tuesday evening.

Earlier this week Cape Town Facebook was flooded with images of the 13-year-old, after her mother’s sister sent out an alert that Anchen hadn’t returned home after allegedly spending the weekend at a “friend in Table View”.

Soon, the Pink Ladies got involved [that main image above].

When news arrived that Anchen had been found, everyone was curious as to where the teen had been. Now News24 has released the details on what went down, after the teen allegedly ran away from home after some meticulous planning:

Friday, August 18

Muller leaves her home in Vredekloof, Brackenfell, at about 19:30. She told her mom, Hanlie Ferriera, that a friend’s parents were coming to pick her up. They were going to attend a prayer meeting at Butterfly World near Paarl. After that, she would spend the weekend with the friend in Table View. She in all probability left her home in a taxi she’d booked.

Saturday, August 19

Her cellphone is off. Her mom suspects that the battery has run down. Ferreira on Tuesday said that it had happened before that Muller’s cellphone battery had run down. She wasn’t too concerned yet. She said Muller was sometimes careless and didn’t worry if the battery was flat. On Saturday, Muller is seen with a young man in River Street in Bishop Lavis. It’s suspected that the taxi dropped her off at this man’s house.

Sunday, August 21

She is still in Bishop Lavis. On Sunday at about 22:00, Muller’s mom becomes concerned that her daughter isn’t home yet. She doesn’t have a number for the friend Muller is supposed to have spent the weekend with. She later said that 22:00 was already past Muller’s curfew. Muller’s cellphone was still off.

Monday, August 21

Muller’s mom waits until after 02:00 at the entrance to the complex where they stay, in the hopes that her daughter will return home. She phoned Reynhardt Muller, Muller’s dad, on Monday morning to inform him that Muller hadn’t come home. He immediately went to the Brackenfell police station to report her missing. On Monday, Muller’s cellphone is traced to Bishop Lavis. Police suspect her SIM card was removed from the phone. Beugon Walker, 24, and his girlfriend, Malikah Engelbrecht, 20, take pity on Muller after the man she’d been in Bishop Lavis with, kicked her out. According to Walker she’d told them that the man said his parents were giving him a hard time because she was sleeping there. However, he first took her cellphone, sneakers and jacket. They go as far as Delft, where they hear over the radio that Muller is missing and that she’s only 13, and not 19 as she’d claimed to be. Walker says Muller told them that she’d met the young man with whom she’d spent the night on Facebook. He also thought she was 19. Muller and the couple then went to the Malawi informal settlement where they spent the night with the Manuels. According to Walker they wanted to take her to the police station in Bishop Lavis the following day. However, she didn’t want to go and reportedly asked them to take her to Kalksteenfontein.

Tuesday, August 22

The police find Muller’s cellphone at about 22:00. The man with whom she’d stayed in River Street is taken in for questioning. He is in his 20s. He has her personal belongings – cellphone, sneakers and jacket. A relative of Walker’s takes the police to the Malawi informal settlement, where they find Muller, Walker, Engelbrecht and the Manuels fast asleep.

While the teen was found unharmed, the circumstances around her disappearance are still unknown and, at just 13, you have to wonder what would drive her to do such a thing.

Honestly, I’m just as shocked as you are.

[source:news24]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

