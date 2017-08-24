The Football League asked you to get up at 4.15am and then took 53 minutes to reveal the League Cup draw – Evening Standard
|
Evening Standard
|
The Football League asked you to get up at 4.15am and then took 53 minutes to reveal the League Cup draw
Evening Standard
The decision to hold the draw for the third round of the Carabao Cup in Beijing at 4.15am UK time was seen as the latest low for the newly-rebranded competition. And the EFL were subjected to further ridicule this morning, when the proceedings took 53 …
Liverpool to meet Leicester in League Cup
Boro are away at Aston Villa. Is that the worst possible Carabao Cup draw?
Manchester United drawn against Burton in Carabao Cup third round
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!