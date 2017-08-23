Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The Northern Trust Field– 2017 Northern Trust Golf Player Roster

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 2017 Northern Trust will be hosted at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York between Thursday August 24th and Sunday August 27th. The Northern Trust field has been announced includes 123 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Northern Trust, Patrick Reed, is included in the tournament entry list.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Northern Trust Player List

The Northern Trust field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Northern Trust, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Byeong Hun An Morgan Hoffmann Rod Pampling
Blayne Barber J.B. Holmes C.T. Pan
Daniel Berger Billy Horschel Pat Perez
Ryan Blaum Charles Howell III D.A. Points
Jonas Blixt Mackenzie Hughes Ian Poulter
Keegan Bradley John Huh Jon Rahm
Scott Brown Zach Johnson Chez Reavie
Wesley Bryan Dustin Johnson Patrick Reed
Rafa Cabrera Bello Sung Kang Patrick Rodgers
Chad Campbell Si Woo Kim Justin Rose
Patrick Cantlay Michael Kim Rory Sabbatini
Paul Casey Whee Kim Xander Schauffele
Bud Cauley Chris Kirk Ollie Schniederjans
Kevin Chappell Kevin Kisner Charl Schwartzel
Stewart Cink Patton Kizzire Webb Simpson
Jason Day Russell Knox Cameron Smith
Bryson DeChambeau Brooks Koepka J.J. Spaun
Graham DeLaet Jason Kokrak Jordan Spieth
Luke Donald Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings
Jason Dufner Matt Kuchar Kyle Stanley
Harris English Anirban Lahiri Brendan Steele
Derek Fathauer Martin Laird Henrik Stenson
Tony Finau Danny Lee Robert Streb
Martin Flores Marc Leishman Kevin Streelman
Rickie Fowler David Lingmerth Steve Stricker
Robert Garrigus Luke List Chris Stroud
Brian Gay Jamie Lovemark Hudson Swafford
Lucas Glover Ben Martin Vaughn Taylor
Branden Grace Hideki Matsuyama Nick Taylor
Cody Gribble William McGirt Justin Thomas
Emiliano Grillo Rory McIlroy Kevin Tway
Bill Haas Phil Mickelson Tyrone Van Aswegen
Adam Hadwin Francesco Molinari Harold Varner III
Brandon Hagy Ryan Moore Jhonattan Vegas
James Hahn Grayson Murray Camilo Villegas
Brian Harman Kevin Na Jimmy Walker
Russell Henley Seung-Yul Noh Nick Watney
J.J. Henry Sean O’Hair Bubba Watson
Jim Herman Geoff Ogilvy Richy Werenski
Charley Hoffman Louis Oosthuizen Gary Woodland

The post The Northern Trust Field– 2017 Northern Trust Golf Player Roster appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.