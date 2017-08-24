Qatar restores diplomatic ties to Iran amid regional crisis – Daily Mail
Qatar restores diplomatic ties to Iran amid regional crisis
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Qatar restored full diplomatic relations with Iran early Thursday, disregarding the demands of Arab nations now locked in a regional dispute with the energy-rich country that it lessen its ties to Tehran. In …
