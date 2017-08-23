Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Princes William and Harry defend Queen Elizabeth, shame paparazzi in ‘Diana, 7 Days’ doc – Los Angeles Times

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Los Angeles Times

Princes William and Harry defend Queen Elizabeth, shame paparazzi in 'Diana, 7 Days' doc
Los Angeles Times
In the latest project marking the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, her sons, Princes William and Harry, are opening up about the turbulent week following the tragedy. In a new documentary, they praised their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, …
Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's deathBoston.com
Prince Harry blames paparazzi for Princess Diana's deathCBS News
Will & Harry: 20 years later, they're 'glad' they walked in Princess Diana's funeralUSA TODAY
PEOPLE.com –Vogue.com –The Globe and Mail –Today.com
all 211 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.