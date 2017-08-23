Princes William and Harry defend Queen Elizabeth, shame paparazzi in ‘Diana, 7 Days’ doc – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Princes William and Harry defend Queen Elizabeth, shame paparazzi in 'Diana, 7 Days' doc
Los Angeles Times
In the latest project marking the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death, her sons, Princes William and Harry, are opening up about the turbulent week following the tragedy. In a new documentary, they praised their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, …
Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana's death
Prince Harry blames paparazzi for Princess Diana's death
Will & Harry: 20 years later, they're 'glad' they walked in Princess Diana's funeral
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!