The US Treasurer’s Wife Just Embarrassed Herself Even Worse Than Last Time

Before Donald Trump moved into the White House, scandalous cabinet in tow, we didn’t have much entertainment coming from the official residence and workplace of POTUS.

The latest outrage we’re talking about is thanks to the White Saviour herself, Louise Linton.

Yesterday, the now-wife of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin posted a photo of herself disembarking an official government plane, wearing Roland Mouret, Hermes, Tom Ford, and Valentino.

How do we know what she was wearing? Because she went so far as to hashtag each brand.

Classy, hey? Take a look for yourself:

The image didn’t sit well with Jenni Miller, a Portland mother of three. Commenting on the Instagram post, Miller said:

Glad we could pay for your little getaway #deplorable.

Although there are a few ways Linton could have replied – and I am sure any PR representative could have calmly suggested them – the White Saviour basically made fun of Jenni for being poor.

Check the comment at the bottom:

Oh, Louise, now that is deplorable.

Although a Bloomberg report clarified Linton has been paying for her own travel when she accompanies Mnuchin, the damage was done: the brat had made her true thoughts known, just like Donald Trump has made his.

But this is the life Linton is used to, from The Daily Beast:

Linton was born in Scotland to wealthy parents, was raised in a castle (literally), attended boarding school, and was sent to the U.S. to attend college at Pepperdine, one of the most expensive undergraduate universities in the United States. She received her law degree from the University of West Los Angeles School of Law, which is not accredited by the American Bar Association. Her husband graduated from Yale and immediately went to work for Goldman Sachs before managing hedge funds up to and through the financial collapse of 2007-2008. Neither has served in the military.

Aaaaa, yet another character in Trump’s entourage whose backstory is one of wealth and success, but lacks class.

Drain the swamp though, right?

Thanks, Paul

[source:thedailybeast]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

