Those who love Buhari should tell him to resign – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has urged elder statesmen in the country to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign…
Read » Those who love Buhari should tell him to resign – Fani-Kayode on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!