Timaya To Perform At Give ‘N’ Take National Jackpot Game Show

The Week 10 draw of the National Jackpot Game Show will feature Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, the organisers of the game show said in a press release.

Timaya is the founder of South South hip hop group Dem Mama Soldiers with his solo career dating back to 2005 with the release of “Dem Mama”, which also appeared on his debut album, True Story released the following year.

The Sunday Jackpot draw usually witnessed by a live audience of more than 200 had in the past weeks featured top artistes like Ice Prince, Ycee, Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks, Jude Abaga popularly known as `M.I`, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, known by his stage name Phyno and Patoranking.

Last week’s Gameshow Draw was graced by Wande Coal and special guest appearance by Marvis of Big Brother Naija and now the Week 10 will host Timaya.

The National Jackpot Gameshow, hosted by veteran actor Segun Arinze with Linda Osifo as co-host, is a combination of excitement and winnings totalling millions of naira.

Give’n’Take, the organisers of the jackpot, offer Nigerians, who are 18 years and above, a life time opportunity to play and win weekly Jackpot prizes and any of the other prizes.

The National Jackpot draw is televised live every Sunday at 6.30pm on NTA, Startime, WAPtv, HiPTV, and our Facebook and YouTube pages, with live radio broadcast by Greetings 105.7FM Abuja.

Aside from the National Jackpot, Give’n’Take offer a variety of other instant games players can play and win instant prizes.

Attendance to the show is free and it is on first come first served basis.

