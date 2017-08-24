Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Time to stop Nigeria’s continuous slide into anarchy

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

IT IS glaring that the country is fast sliding into anarchy in view of the lawlessness and impunity being perpetuated by the current All Progressives Congress, APC government under Muhammadu Buhari. In fact, the manner at which the laws of the land are being flaunted is worrisome and disturbing. Nigerians are gradually coming to a […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.