“Today marks exactly 4 years since I won Big Brother Africa the chase” – Dilish Mathews

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

Namibia’s Dilish Mathews on Friday celebrated the four years anniversary of her Big Brother Africa, The Chase win. The beautiful lady, who went home with USD 300 000, took to her social media page today to celebrate the anniversary. she wrote; “Today marks exactly 4 years since I won Big Brother Africa the chase. FOUR …

Hello. Add your message here.