Toke Makinwa set to shoot first movie as she lands role in a major production in Nollywood

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Toke Makinwa is sure having a lovely 2017. The Media personality  just secured a role in a major production in Nollywood kicking off today.     Excited Toke took to her Instagram to share the good news writing;   “So I’m going to be in a movie 🎥 guys 💫💫💫💫 no be waka pass o 😂😂😂 “I’ve had a few cameos here …

