Media personality Toke Makinwa joins Nollywood – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Media personality Toke Makinwa joins Nollywood
Lights! Camera! Action! Media personality and author Toke Makinwa announces her bold move to feature in a Nollywood movie. As the 32-year-old fashionista makes plans to gradually dominate the movie industry, she took time to inform her fans.
