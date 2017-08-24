Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Toke Makinwa’s Issue Is D*ck-Related Issues” – Toyin Lawani

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani recently appeared on Latasha Ngwube’s Hot Topics show, where she shared her thoughts on topics like marriage, Bobrisky, and Toke Makina’s book. The fashion entrepreneur while talking about Toke Makinwa’s book, said that Toke’s problems are ‘d*ck’ related and she is yet to experience what real life pain is. She said; …

The post “Toke Makinwa’s Issue Is D*ck-Related Issues” – Toyin Lawani appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.