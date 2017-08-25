Pages Navigation Menu

Tony Elumelu donates $500,000 to Sierra Leone Mudslide Victims

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Philanthropist and Chairman of UBA Group Tony Elumelu has donated $500,000 to the victims of the Sierra Leonean mudslide. The banker made the donation to the Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma on Wednesday after his visit to the country with former president Olusegun Obasanjo. The two had visited Connaught Hospital, where some of the survivors are […]

