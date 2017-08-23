Top 5 African Safari Destinations For An Unforgetable Getaway

There is no doubt that Africa is endowed with infinite tourist destinations. As such, it won’t be difficult to find destinations to visit in the continent. This is same for those who want to go on a safari.

Tourists get to experience and observe the sights and sounds of animals in their untapped and natural habitat. Truly, there is nothing more thrilling like an African safari. So, if you plan on going on an African safari, here are the 5 best destinations you should include in your itinerary as identified by Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency.

Masai Mara National Park in Kenya

The Masai Mara National Park in Kenya is unarguably one of the most popular destinations in Africa to experience wildlife. It is located in the extreme southwest of the country on the border with Tanzania. It covers over 1,500 square kilometers. You can see the Big Five including Lion, Elephant, Rhinoceros, Buffalo, and Leopard. In addition to this, you can interact and engage with the rich Masai Mara culture after hiking at the park.

Serengeti National Park in Tanzania

The closeness of the Serengeti National Park to the Massai Mara means both are competing for the attention of tourists. This said, for the Serengeti National park, the open environment makes it easier for tourists to watch wild animals in action. Interestingly, the Serengeti is much larger than the Maasai Mara, and as such it often feels less crowded.

Kruger National Park in South Africa

This is the best option for tourists who are going on an African safari for the first time. This is because visitors can select from a wide variety of hotels that suits their lifestyle. It is situated in the northeast of the country on the Mozambique border. Kruger National Park is the most popular of South Africa’s many game reserves. You can see the Big Five and the park is home to endangered animals like Cheetahs and wild dogs.

Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe

The Hwange National Park covers 14,650 square kilometres of land and it is located in the west of the country. It is possibly the least crowded of Southern Africa’s major safari destinations. The park has a large elephant and Buffalo population.

Yankari Games Reserve in Nigeria

Yankari Game Reserve is Nigeria’s richest wildlife hub. It holds the largest surviving elephant population in Nigeria. In addition, Yankari Game Reserve also supports important populations of Lion, Buffalo, Hippo, Roan, and Hartebeest. The reserve covers a total area of 2,244 km. It is located in Bauchi State, North Eastern, Nigeria.

