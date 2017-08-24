Top Social Media Power Players

1. Lilly Singh

Comedian, Writer

Lilly Singh (born 26 September 1988) was born and raised in Scarborough, Toronto.Her parents, Malwinder and Sukhwinder Singh, are originally from Punjab, India, and she was raised as Sikh. She was in her final year of university, finishing a psychology degree when she first learned ‘YouTube star’ was a viable career option. She’d always wanted to rap, dance, and act, but lacked confidence and didn’t know where to start.

It was, in part, a video posted by early YouTuber Jenna Marbles that brought her out of her shell. Marbles (real name: Jenna Mourey) had filmed herself performing comedy from her own bedroom, on a laptop, and was broadcasting to an audience of millions.

Singh’s first video was a spoken word piece on religion and humanity, now deleted as it’s no longer on-brand. It managed 70 views. She caught the attention of YouTube executives early on. Within her first year, the Google-owned video platform asked Singh to join their Partner Program. By 2012, having monetized her videos, she was able to hire a manager.

With its entertaining mix of comedy sketches, rants, skits, and the occasional activism, like her anti-sexist #GirlLove series, Singh’s channel — under her username, ‘IISuperwomanII’ now boasts 11.7 million subscribers.

2. Brian Kelly

Blogger, Entrepreneur

Brian Kelly is the founder and CEO of The Points Guy (TPG), the digital platform renowned worldwide for all points, miles and travel related tips. Kelly launched TPG in 2010 during his time as a Wall Street road warrior, where he developed his keen sense for maximizing travel experiences while minimizing spending.

Since then, the company has grown into a powerhouse travel and lifestyle media platform with a team of distinguished editors and freelancers spanning the globe. With Kelly at the helm, TPG’s audience has doubled every year since the launch, expanding its editorial content to include flight and hotel reviews, curated travel guides, immersive video reviews as well as global event activations. Today, TPG has a dedicated fan base, receiving 4.2 million unique monthly visitors and more than 2.1 million followers on social media.

Mark Edward Fischbach(Markiplier) Comedian, Digital Star, Vlogger

Mark Edward Fischbach (born June 28, 1989), known online as Markiplier, is an American Youtube Personality. Originally from Honolulu, Hawai. He began his career in Cincinnati, Ohio and is currently based in Los Angeles, California

Mark Fischbach dropped out of college, where he’d studied engineering, to grow his career as a YouTube gaming commentator, specializing in the horror genre. In five years, his videos have been viewed over 7 billion times. In the ultimate sign of crossover success, he inked a deal with mega-agency William Morris Endeavor in 2016.H

As of July 2017, his channel has over 7 billion total video views and 18 million subscribers and is currently the 23rd most-subscribed channel on YouTube. Fischbach specializes in Let’s Play videos, commonly of survival horror and action video games.

courtesy: Forbes

