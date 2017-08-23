Tottenham complete club-record signing of Davinson Sánchez from Ajax – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Tottenham complete club-record signing of Davinson Sánchez from Ajax
The Guardian
Davinson Sánchez is unveiled as a Tottenham player at the club's training ground, after his transfer from Ajax was completed. Photograph: Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images. Tottenham Hotspur …
Spurs rubber stamp Sanchez swoop
Transfer Roundup: Tottenham complete signing of Sanchez, Clucas joins Swansea
Tottenham complete deal for Colombian defender Sanchez
