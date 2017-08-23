Traditional title holder scores Buhari, Al-Makura high on development

The Turakin Loko in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Adamu Loko, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari high over his purposeful leadership style.

He made the commendation on Wednesday while fielding questions from the News Agency of Newsmen in Loko, Loko Development Area of the state.

He specifically lauded Buhari for improving security, fighting corruption and repositioning the economy.

“President is currently providing a pragmatic and robust leadership,’’ the traditional title holder said.

“President Buhari has achieved a lot especially in the area of tackling insecurity, unemployment and the diversification of the nation’s economy through agriculture.

“Peace has been restored in the country and some Chibok girls have been rescued, there is employment of youths, among other achievements that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

He also commended Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State over his “giant developmental strides’’ which had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state in the last six years.

Loko, who also is the Oyishoma (Worthy son) of Agatu Chiefdom, commended Al-Makura for the construction of rural culverts and bridges across communities to boost commercial and agricultural activities in the state.

“Even if you are an enemy of Gov. Al-Makura, you need to commend him over his developmental strides which cut across all sectors of the economy especially in the area of health, education, commercial, agriculture, among other sectors, which had impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

“Gov. Tanko Al-Makura deserves commendation for constructing quality rural bridges and culverts across the state considering the importance of bridges and culverts to the socio-economic development of the country.

“The provision of the bridges, culverts and other infrastructure facilities would go a long way in fighting poverty, unemployment, youth restiveness and boost socio-economic activities of the state as the construction of the rural bridges and culverts would also connect communities as well as boosting agricultural production in the state.

“Gov. Al-Makura is also still doing his best in the area of employment opportunities as his government has offered employment opportunities to the many youths under Nasarawa State Youths Empowerment Scheme (NAYES), among other sectors of the economy, thereby fighting poverty and youth restiveness in the state,” he said.

According to him, “The quality culverts and bridges constructed will also boost the economic activities of the people as well as boost the revenue base of the state as our farmers can now transport their agricultural production without hitches, hence the need for the commendation.’’

The traditional titled holder therefore appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the administration at all levels to enable them succeed in delivering the desired dividends of democracy.

He further enjoined the people of the state and Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation for the overall development of the country.

The post Traditional title holder scores Buhari, Al-Makura high on development appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

