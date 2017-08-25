Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Traffic Management: Obaseki adopts best-in-class approach – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Traffic Management: Obaseki adopts best-in-class approach
The Nation Newspaper
After undergoing trainings that have been described as best-in-class, officials of the Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (ESTCMA) will in a matter of days take over the control of vehicular traffic on major roads across the state. Already …
PDP and the Politics of DisinformationTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.