Traffickers of Nigerian girls for prostitution in UAE arrested

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested six persons, including a 25-year old Rita Ani, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for trafficking in young girls. Mr Josiah Emerole, Head, Press and Public Relations of NAPTIP, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday. Emerole said that the suspects usually move their victims from Nigeria to UAE to engage in forced prostitution.

