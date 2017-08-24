Wayne Rooney’s retirement from England team will benefit Everton – Koeman – Daily Post Nigeria
The Independent
Wayne Rooney's retirement from England team will benefit Everton – Koeman
Daily Post Nigeria
Everton manager, Ronald Koeman, has said that Wayne Rooney's retirement from the England national team is the best choice for both the player and Everton. Koeman said it will allow the 31-year-old more time to recover his fitness during a busy domestic …
