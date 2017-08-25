Pages Navigation Menu

Trump calls Egypt’s Sisi to affirm support

Posted on Aug 25, 2017

US President Donald Trump has told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that he wants to strengthen ties with Cairo, Sisi’s office said Friday, days after it emerged Washington had cut some aid to Egypt. Egypt had protested on Wednesday a US decision to withhold some military and financial aid over human rights concerns. In […]

