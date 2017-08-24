Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump ‘very committed’ to Mideast peace, envoy Kushner says

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump remains “very committed” to achieving Israeli-Palestinian peace, senior adviser, Jared Kushner, told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the start of talks on Thursday. There was little to suggest any breakthrough or significant progress towards ending a decades-old conflict is imminent as Kushner, who is Trump’s son-in-law, began a day of…

The post Trump ‘very committed’ to Mideast peace, envoy Kushner says appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.