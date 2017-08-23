Two Good to Be True: Ibejii Drops Two Albums in One Day

Ibejii, the eclectic and enigmatic Nigerian music artiste, hit the music scene with his debut and sophomore albums, GreenWhiteDope001 and GreenWhiteDope002.

These releases follow his late 2016 release of the smash hit single, Ayanfe, from the album, GreenWhiteDope 001 – a song that blew the roof off the Nigerian wedding party scene and continues to attract attention for its sweet vibe and sensuality.

Find out more about Ibejii and his music at www.ibejii.com.

You can also follow him on Instagram and Twitter @ibejiimusic and find his music and feature length video releases on Facebook, YouTube and on his website at www.ibejii.com.

GreenWhiteDope001 and GreenWhiteDope002 are available for listening and download on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, and Deezer using the following links:

http://smarturl.it/IbejiiGWD1 – GreenWhiteDope001

http://smarturl.it/IbejiiGWD2 – GreenWhiteDope002

The post Two Good to Be True: Ibejii Drops Two Albums in One Day appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

