Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Macau struggles to recover from Typhoon Hato’s destruction – Eyewitness News

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Macau struggles to recover from Typhoon Hato's destruction
Eyewitness News
Hato on Wednesday hit the nearby financial hub of Hong Kong, uprooting trees, flooding streets, forcing hundreds of airline flights to be cancelled and halting financial trading. A fireman (C) is seen next to a fire truck in a cordoned off residential
At least 16 dead as Typhoon Hato floods Macau, southern ChinaUSA TODAY
12 dead as strong typhoon floods Macau, ChinaNews24
16 dead as typhoon roars through Macau and southern ChinaDaily Mail
South China Morning Post –Telegraph.co.uk –TIME –India Today
all 355 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.