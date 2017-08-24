Macau struggles to recover from Typhoon Hato’s destruction – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Macau struggles to recover from Typhoon Hato's destruction
Eyewitness News
Hato on Wednesday hit the nearby financial hub of Hong Kong, uprooting trees, flooding streets, forcing hundreds of airline flights to be cancelled and halting financial trading. A fireman (C) is seen next to a fire truck in a cordoned off residential …
At least 16 dead as Typhoon Hato floods Macau, southern China
12 dead as strong typhoon floods Macau, China
16 dead as typhoon roars through Macau and southern China
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!