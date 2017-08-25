U.S. $758m jackpot winner: How I chose the winning numbers

53-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk from Chicopee, Massachusetts, United States who purchased the Powerball ticket that won the $758 million jackpot, has explained that she chose the winning numbers based on her family’s birthdays. The woman claimed her winnings now described as the largest single-ticket Powerball jackpot in history appear on Thursday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

