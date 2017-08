U.S. probe finds another email trying to connect Trump officials, Putin

C O N G R E S S I O N A L investigators have found another email from a top aide to President Donald Trump last year about an effort to arrange a meeting between campaign officials and Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported on Thursday, citing sources. The email was sent by Rick […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest