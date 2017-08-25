UBA apologises, says customers can now watch porn, access ‘risky sites’ with their cards – TheCable
UBA apologises, says customers can now watch porn, access 'risky sites' with their cards
TheCable
The United Bank for Africa says its customers can now use their debit cards to access risky websites and watch pornography or bet online. Earlier, the bank restricted its cards from performing transaction on websites it found risky, saying it had …
