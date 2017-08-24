UBA half-year profit rises by 65.5% – The Punch
United Bank for Africa Plc has recorded a significant rise of 65.5 per cent in its profit before tax for the audited half-year financial results ended June 30, 2017. Its PBT for the period stood at N57.5bn as against N34.8bn posted in the corresponding …
