Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#UCL: Check out the 2017/18 Champions League group stage draw in full

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The 2017/18 UEFA Champions League group stage draw has been made in Monaco today, with highlights including Bayern Munich v Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea v Atlético, Juventus v Barcelona and Real Madrid v Dortmund. Tottenham will battle it out with holders Real Madrid in group H alongside Borussia Dortmund and Apoel. It means Gareth Bale will face his […]

The post #UCL: Check out the 2017/18 Champions League group stage draw in full appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.