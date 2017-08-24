UEFA Champions League Draws :Tottenham Square Up With Real Madrid While Manchester United Get Easy Group

Champions League Winners Real Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham following the draw ceremony in Monaco on Thursday.

Madrid Rivals Barcelona did were drawn against Juventus, Olympiakos, Sporting CP in Group D.

Manchester United received a simpler task after being draw with Benfica, FC Basel and CSKA Moscow in Group A, while Manchester City will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli and Feyenoord in in Group F.

Defending Champions of England Chelsea come up against, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Azerbaijan team Qarabag

Teams were drawn into eight groups of four. Clubs from the same national association — as well as Russian and Ukrainian clubs — could not be drawn together.

Group A: Benfica, Manchester United, FC Basel, CSKA Moscow.

Group B: Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Anderlecht, Celtic.

Group C: Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Roma, FK Qarabag.

Group D: Juventus, Barcelona, Olympiakos, Sporting CP.

Group E: Spartak Moscow, Sevilla, Liverpool, NK Maribor.

Group F: Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City, Napoli, Feyenoord.

Group G: Monaco, FC Porto, Besiktas, RB Leipzig.

Group H: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, APOEL Nicosia.

The first group games will be played on Sept. 12-13.

