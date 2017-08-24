Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UEFA Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lieke Martens win awards

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

32-year-old Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the UEFA’s Player of the Year, beating Lionel Messi and Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon to the prize. The Portugal captain helped Madrid to a second consecutive UEFA Champions League title and finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals last season. He has now won the […]

The post UEFA Player of the Year: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lieke Martens win awards appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.