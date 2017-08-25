Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UI limits Post-UTME tests to applicants with minimum 200 cut-off points

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

GBENRO ADESINA/IBADAN As part of admission exercise for prospective admission seekers, University of Ibadan has declared that only candidates who score 200 and above in Joint Matriculation Examination Board would be allowed to partake in its POST UTME screening. The university in a special release obtained on its website claimed that students who score less than 200 in JAMB will not be considered for admission into the nation’s premier institution. The release tagged, ‘2017/2018 admission exercise’ reads in part:

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.