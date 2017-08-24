Umahi accuses Ambode of imprisoning 180 Ebonyi indigenes

The governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi, has accused his counterpart in Lagos of “illegally imprisonment” of over 180 Ebonyians allegedly caught hawking in the streets of lagos. Umahi said this while addressing a delegation of indigenes of the state living in Anambra state at the government house, Abakaliki. He expressed dismay that 180 Ebonyians […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

