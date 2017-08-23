Pages Navigation Menu

Umahi bans embalming, keeping corpses at home

Ebonyi State government has said it has banned embalming and keeping of corpses at homes pending burial. Some communities in the state have been embalming and keeping corpses in their houses for long time preparatory to burial. But the state government said the practice was no longer acceptable, describing it as criminal, unhealthy and barbaric. […]

