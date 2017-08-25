Umahi to Buhari: What Osinbajo did in your absence

By Anthony Ogbonna

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting the state governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

At the meeting still ongoing, the Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi gave account of the various happenings in Nigeria while President Buhari was absent. He equally gave account of how the Vice President who was then acting, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, managed the country well while he was in London on medical leave.

According to Umahi, “In your absence VP Yemi Osinbajo demonstrated a very high level of loyalty to Nigeria and to Mr. President.”

Governor Umahi who also thanked President Buhari for the various support he has given to all the governors especially with the Paris Club Refund, the budget and the agricultural supports also said that, “Without this assistance it’d have been difficult for us to cope.”

He said, “You have treated all Governors equally, irrespective of party affiliation.”

“As State Governors we have so much to thank you for.”

President Buhari, in a passing comment to the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said “You’re a favorite of the press.”

The post Umahi to Buhari: What Osinbajo did in your absence appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

