Unigestion latest manager to absorb Mifid II research costs – Portfolio Adviser
|
Fund Strategy
|
Unigestion latest manager to absorb Mifid II research costs
Portfolio Adviser
Unigestion is the latest fund manager to announce it will be sparing clients the burden of assuming the cost of external investment research to comply with new Mifid II guidance. Print · Unigestion latest manager to absorb Mifid II research costs …
Unigestion boss says absorbing research costs 'the right thing to do'
Swiss fund giant latest to absorb research costs
Unigestion to pay for investment research from own pocket
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!