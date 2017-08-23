University Of Ghana Hall Of Residence Selection This 2017

University of Ghana, UG Legon Hall of Residence and Room Selection by Freshers of the 2017/2018 academic year.

This is the Inform all Successfully Admitted Freshers of the University of Ghana (UG) Legon that they can now select their Hall of Residence and Room Accommodation for the 2017/2018 year.

Students who have been admitted will be given online access to select their hall of residence and room. The list of halls available and charges for rooms are available on the University’s website. Students who do not pay their fees within 24 hours after selection will forfeit their selected rooms. Students wishing to be non-resident will also be required to indicate this online. Students are to print out their Residence Allocation letter.

The post University Of Ghana Hall Of Residence Selection This 2017 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

