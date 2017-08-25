Pages Navigation Menu

University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Merit /Supplementary Sandwich Admission List Released.

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform the general public that the Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG) in collaboration with the Faculty of Education wish to inform all the candidates that participated in the recently conducted Sandwich programme entrance examination, that they can now check their admission status. UNILAG SANDWICH ADMISSION LIST. UNILAG Sandwich Supplementary …

