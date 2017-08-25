University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Merit /Supplementary Sandwich Admission List Released.

This is to inform the general public that the Institute of Continuing Education, University of Lagos (UNILAG) in collaboration with the Faculty of Education wish to inform all the candidates that participated in the recently conducted Sandwich programme entrance examination, that they can now check their admission status. UNILAG SANDWICH ADMISSION LIST. UNILAG Sandwich Supplementary …

The post University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Merit /Supplementary Sandwich Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

