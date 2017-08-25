UNN To Conduct Post UTME Screening/Aptitude Test 2017/2018… Pegs Cut Off Mark At 200

UNN To Conduct Post UTME Screening/Aptitude Test 2017/2018… Pegs Cut Off Mark At 200

This is to inform the general public that the cut-off mark for admission into the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) for 2017/2018 academic session is 200. Also, the school will conduct a Post-UTME Aptitude Test/ Screening Exercise examination.

This was made known through their Registrar in an official statement via their official website.

The statement reads…

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA, NSUKKA (UNN) ADMISSION CUT-OFF MARK AND CONDUCT OF POST-UME SCREENING EXERCISE FOR 2017/2018 ACADEMIC SESSION

