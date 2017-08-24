Pages Navigation Menu

Unregulated adverts of medicines and treatments causing deaths – GMA – Ghana Business News

Unregulated adverts of medicines and treatments causing deaths – GMA
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has expressed concern about the escalation of unregulated advertisements of medicines and treatment of diseases and media and commercial settings. It has attributed it to the numerous deaths among patients.
