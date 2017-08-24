Up to 14 missing after landslide in Swiss Alps, say police – The Guardian
The Guardian
Up to 14 missing after landslide in Swiss Alps, say police
The Guardian
Up to 14 hikers, including German, Austrian and Swiss citizens, are missing following a landslide that forced the evacuation of a village in the Swiss Alps, police have said. “In the region of Val Bondasca, eight people who were there at the time of …
