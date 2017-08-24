Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Up to 14 missing after landslide in Swiss Alps, say police – The Guardian

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Up to 14 missing after landslide in Swiss Alps, say police
The Guardian
Up to 14 hikers, including German, Austrian and Swiss citizens, are missing following a landslide that forced the evacuation of a village in the Swiss Alps, police have said. “In the region of Val Bondasca, eight people who were there at the time of
Rescue crews search for up to 14 missing people after landslide in Swiss AlpsTelegraph.co.uk
Switzerland landslide: At least eight missing in Val BondascaBBC News
'It did not stop': massive landslide barrels down Swiss Alps mountain, destroying homes and leaving 14 missingSouth China Morning Post
gulfnews.com –Reuters –NEWS.com.au –Eyewitness News
all 62 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.