Update on Osinbajo’s visit to Taraba: Irate APC Youths chased Gov. Ishaku out of Sen Aisha’s house

The irate youths of All Progressive Congress in Taraba state on Thursday forcefully attacked and chased Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state out of the country home of his political Opponent Sen. Aisha Arhasan with stones and violent wards in Jalingo Taraba state capital.

The governor was attacked when he accompanied the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to the country home of Sen Aisha Arhasan. Osinbajo was in Jalingo Taraba state for a one day official visit, the governor took him to Aisha’s house for APC meeting.

Osinbajo was together with Ishaku in a presidential Navy blue bullet proof Mercedes Benz, the governor was officially conveying the Vice President to the house where Osinbajo was supposed to hold an APC stakeholder meeting with members of the party in the state.

Sighting the governor who drop from the presidential car with the Vice President, the irate APC youths who were on ground waiting for the arrival of the Vice President started shouting at the governor calling him unpleasant names, some of the youths were hurriedly rushing towards the direction where the governor and the Vice President were standing.

It took the intervention of the security on ground to block the youths from reaching the personalities; some of the youths were throwing stones while others were calling the governor “barawoo” meaning thief.

The security hurriedly whisked the governor away from the scene in the presidential car; the governor was rushed to the government house to wait for the Vice President to get through with the stakeholders meeting.

Confirming the incident, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on media and publicity Bala Dan-Habu said the youths were paid to disrupt the commissioning event that Osinbajo visits to Taraba state.

The S A media said the youths were only doing the bid of their masters by trying their best to disrupt the occasion which was put together by Taraba state government.

Although he denied that there was no direct attack on the governor, he said the governor went and alight the Vice President for meeting which he (the governor) was not supposed to be party to.

“He alighted the Vice President and returned, after the meeting he accompanied the Vice President to the airport”

Meanwhile, irate youths at Agwan Gaadi and Kofan-Serki in Jalingo Taraba state capital yesterday stoned and broke down SUV security car attached to the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was in Jalingo Taraba state to commission projects instituted by Governor Darius Ishaku.

The youths, who were seen carrying All Progressive Congress (APC) flags blocked the Jalingo By-Pass road which led from Taraba State University through Kofan-Serki to government house with stones and sticks, they were also protesting the impact of the projects commissioned by the Vice President particularly the Taraba Green House that it has no impact on their lives.

The trouble started when the supporters of both Governor Ishaku of PDP and that of Sen. Aisha Arhasan popularly known as Mama Taraba of APC melt at the Danbaba Suntai Airport Jalingo to welcome the Vice President in the state capital.

Aisha who is the current minister for women affairs and social development flew into the airport in the Nigerian Air Force N5, the same plane that brought in the Vice President.

Both supporters started shouting for their political leaders, a development that led to trowing of stones on the convoy of the Vice President while he was heading to Taraba state government house to meet with stakeholders of Mambila and Fulani who were recently involved in a communal clash that claimed many lives.

The SUV was carrying men of the Department of State Security Service DSS deploy by the office of the SSS in Taraba state to monitor the visit of the Vice President; the SUV was a vehicle from the Taraba state government house Jalingo.

Vanguard gathered that the development was a sign of 2019 gubernatorial election in the state, Sen. Aisha was one of the top contestant in the recent governorship election in the state against Governor Darius Ishaku

At the time vanguard got to the scene, the official plat number of the SUV was removed by the officials of the DSS, investigation review that the car is a regular official car that state government has been using for security operations especially when there is VIP visits.

Agwan Gaadi is the same location in Jalingo where former president Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign vehicles were stoned and damaged when he visited the palace of the chief of Jalingo to canvass for presidential votes in 2015.

There was a report that some officials of the DSS in the vehicle were wounded as a result of the stones, though no exchange of shooting took place at the scene. The vehicle was immediately removed to government house to avoid further damages.

The post Update on Osinbajo’s visit to Taraba: Irate APC Youths chased Gov. Ishaku out of Sen Aisha’s house appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

