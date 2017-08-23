Urhobo group faults militants’ demand to pay derivation to HOSTCOM

By Emma Amaize

UDU— URHOBO Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, in Delta State, has criticized the recent call by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, and other militant groups on the Federal Government to pay 13 per cent oil derivation directly to the host communities in Niger Delta region.

The association in a statement by its National Secretary, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, in Udu, Uvwie Local Government Area of the state, said: “The militants and their sponsors are only seeking cheap popularity. This call that the Federal Government should stop the payment of the 13 per cent oil derivation funds to state governors of Niger Delta, but rather directly to HOSTCOM in line with the 1999 constitution as amended in Section 162, sub section 2, is laughable.

“This is because in the section they quoted, there is no where revenue is allocated to any host community, not even the local governments. All revenues are allocated to the states and the states distribute accordingly.

“The sponsors should study this section of the constitution before making a fool of themselves. They think that they can use that to deceive HOSTCOM, but the executives of HOSTCOM, as I know them, are well lettered and well informed.

“We call on the Federal Government to urgently implement all promises made by the then Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, during his historic fact-finding tour to the region and set up the presidential dialogue team to critically discuss and resolve issues contained in the 16-point demand, especially the issues of fiscal federalism, resource control, restructuring and the devolution of power to the states.“

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

